Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate 'happy news' of Beatrice’s baby arrival

Prince William and Princess Kate show support for Princess Beatrice after birth of second daughter Athena

Prince William and Princess Kate have subtly acknowledged the happy news by liking an Instagram post shared on the Royal Family’s official page, which announced the arrival of baby Athena.

Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their daughter on January 22, 2025, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Edoardo shared a heartfelt message about their newborn’s arrival, which was later reposted by the Royal Family’s social media account.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales interacted with the repost, they did not engage with Edoardo’s original post, as they do not follow him on Instagram.

Other family members also joined in celebrating the new addition. Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson shared their joy by reposting the announcement on their Instagram stories.



Meanwhile, James Middleton, Princess Kate’s younger brother, was among the first extended relatives to comment, simply writing “Congratulations” alongside a pink heart emoji.

Beatrice and Edoardo are already parents to three-year-old Sienna Elizabeth. Edoardo also has an eight-year-old son, Christopher “Wolfie” Woolf, from a previous relationship.