'One Direction' members make surprising move post Zayn Malik LA gig

Louis Tomlinson attends Zayn Malik's concert in LA

One Direction bandmates has been sparking reunion speculations on and off with their obvious moves.

Zayn Malik, who is currently busy doing multiple shows as part his ongoing music tour, teased the reunification while talking about mixing his songs with that of 1D’s in one of his concerts, leaving fans flabbergasted.

Earlier today, internet went crazy with the latest news involving the reunion of Malik with Louis Tomlinson.

Tomlinson was spotted enjoying the 32-year-old singer’s concert in LA. The Pillow Talk singer himself broke the news amid his show.

He revealed to the audience: “So tonight's kind of special, an old friend of mine is here to support me tonight. He’s somewhere here.”

"I don’t want to give his location away, but Louis’ here tonight," added Zayn.

However, he tried to keep his location in the crowd private, but fans anyways spotted the 33-year-old among the audience.

Soon after the gig, fans on social media were left stunned and surprised as they noticed the two old buddies leaving the venue together in a car.

The cult 1D fans are both happy and sad at the same time seeing the two hanging out together after almost a decade.

One of the emotional fans wrote: “Its sad that liams death brought them back together.. at the same time im glad they have each other.”

Rumours have it that former band One Direction including Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn and Louis will coming together at BRIT Awards to pay homage to late friend, Liam Payne.