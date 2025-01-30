Travis Kelce reveals how often Taylor Swift tunes into their podcast

Travis Kelce, who is known for his incredible athleticism on the football field, shared a heartfelt conversation on his podcast with his brother and shared a few interesting details about his romance with Taylor Swift.

On Wednesday’s episode of the Kelce brothers' podcast, Kelce shared how often his girlfriend tunes into their show.

“She listens every week,” the 35-year-old star told Brandon Borders, aka Intern Brandon.

Borders excitedly told listeners about meeting the Grammy-winning singer and talking with her for a long time at Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

“She was very complimentary of the show,” he shared. “She gave us some creative compliments. Let me be very clear. You can’t tell me s–t for the rest of my f–king life.”

He continued: “I am going to be obnoxious.”

“Like, ‘Do you know who you’re f–king talking to?’ I was very appreciative of it. … When somebody of that creative caliber pays you a compliment, you’re like, ‘Oh, f–k,'” Borders explained.

He further quipped about his plans to “be a complete narcissist from here on out.”

Jake Chatzky jokingly called Borders’ reaction “just another day” because “he’s never been humble a day in his life.”