‘Oppenheimer’ star to join Christopher Nolan’s ‘Odyssey’ adaptation

Christopher Nolan has recently announced his reunion with Oppenheimer star Benny Safdie for his next movie.

Safdie, who appeared as physicist Edward Teller in Nolan’s Oscar-winning movie, has joined the cast of all-star Universal Pictures production that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal.

The upcoming movie is an adaptation of the Greek epic poem written by Homer The Odyssey.

Universal described it as a “mythic action epic shot across the world across the world using brand new Imax film technology,” according to its statement shared via The Independent.

“The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to Imax film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026,” it added.

Interestingly, the movie’s shooting will begin in late February.

For the unversed, Safdie recently appeared in the 2023 Showtime/A24 series, The Curse and Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

He will also be seen in Adam Sandler’s upcoming Happy Gilmore 2 and later this year, A24 will release his solo directorial debut, The Smashing Machine, a biopic of MMA fighter Mark Kerr starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Safdie previously co-directed Uncut Gems and Good Time with his brother, Josh Safdie.

Earlier this year, Nolan’s longtime producer and wife Emma Thomas opened up about the forthcoming movie in an interview with Empire.

“I would say it’s very exciting and we have an opportunity,” she added.