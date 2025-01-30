Princess Beatrice’s newborn shares special bond with Prince Harry’s daughter

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, have welcomed their second child—a baby girl with a name that holds a special royal connection.



The couple’s daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, arrived prematurely on January 22 at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, weighing just 4 lb 5 oz.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace announced: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to share the news of their daughter’s safe arrival. Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi was born on Wednesday, January 22, at 12:57 pm.”

Athena joins her three-year-old sister, Sienna Elizabeth, and her eight-year-old stepbrother, Wolfie, from Edoardo’s previous relationship.

Both Beatrice’s daughters share the middle name Elizabeth—a sentimental nod to their late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

This naming tradition extends beyond Beatrice’s family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also honoured the late Queen by naming their daughter Lilibet, a sweet nickname used by close family members.

Although their choice sparked public discussion, it reflected their personal tribute to Harry’s beloved grandmother.

Similarly, Prince William and Princess Kate included Elizabeth in their daughter Princess Charlotte’s full name, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, while Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara, carries the name Zara Anne Elizabeth Phillips.

The tradition of incorporating Queen Elizabeth’s name continues to be a heartfelt way for royal family members to celebrate her enduring legacy across generations.