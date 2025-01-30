Brad Pitt starts fresh chapter following divorce with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's eight-year-long divorce battle finally settles

Brad Pitt, after finalization of divorce with ex Angelina Jolie, has decided on opting a healthier lifestyle.

Reportedly, the Bullet Train star is finding new age rituals with his much young girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

Pitt seems to find comfort in the fresh chapter he is now living. The ease can be found on his face as he was spotted in a latest outing looking healthy and fresh with a perfect choice of outfit.

The 61-year-old was snapped in silvery bushy beard, wearing olive-green comfortable pants paired with a green button-down shirt and mirrored sunglasses. He completed his look with a white bucket hat and black velvet tot bag.

Much of the credit for his healthy lifestyle goes to Ines, who makes sure they go on spiritual. Reportedly, she has also maintained a room in their home for meditation.

According to Radar Online: “When Brad’s battles with Angie were at their worst over cash and custody, Ines told him to reset his thinking.”

"Now, he's more into aromatherapy instead of stinking of bongs and booze. He figures he's reclaiming some of the years he took off his life when he was getting blasted”, the source revealed.

Pitt’s girlfriend is helping him shift his focus from divorce pain and separation from kids.

As per the sources, "Ines has shifted his focus from using pot to dull the pain from his divorce and separation from his kids, to celebrating his place on the planet with New Age solutions.”

