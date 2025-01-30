Princess Kate continues Princess Diana’s legacy on return to Wales

The Princess of Wales has officially taken on a meaningful new role as Patron of Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice, following in the footsteps of both King Charles and the late Princess Diana.



This marks her first visit to Wales since beginning cancer treatment.



For the first time in months, Princess Kate is stepping back into public engagements, dedicating her visit to recognising Welsh organisations that prioritise community care.

During her time at Tŷ Hafan, she is spending time with young patients, their families, and parents who have lost children.

In a gesture of support, Kensington Palace has arranged a donation of musical instruments for the hospice, enhancing its music therapy program—an initiative the Princess is set to observe during her visit to the hospice in Sully, near Cardiff.

The cause holds deep personal significance for Kate. One of her earliest royal patronages was East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice (EACH), reflecting her longstanding commitment to children’s wellbeing.

Tŷ Hafan’s history is closely tied to the Royal Family. Princess Diana was its first patron, raising crucial funds to help establish the hospice before her passing in 1997. King Charles later took over the patronage in 2001 when he was Prince of Wales.

With today’s engagements in South Wales, the Princess is gradually resuming public duties, emphasising her dedication to children’s care and supporting the Welsh textiles industry.