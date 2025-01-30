Duchess Sophie shares adorable moment with guide dog at Buckingham Palace reception

The Duchess of Edinburgh charmed guests at Buckingham Palace as she warmly interacted with guide dog Jennie during a special reception for newly elected MPs.



Sophie, 60, was attending the event when she noticed the golden retriever, who serves as a guide dog for Liberal Democrat MP Steve Darling.

Delighted by the encounter, the duchess kneeled down to greet Jennie and affectionately remarked, "Oh my goodness, I'm your patron!" The friendly pup responded by offering her paw, creating a heartwarming moment.

The gathering, hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla, brought together Members of Parliament and the House of Lords.

Before the event, Darling shared that Jennie considers the Palace of Westminster her own domain, joking that she views herself as "Queen of it" and enjoys the attention from visitors.

Jennie, dubbed "Britain’s most famous guide dog," has gained a significant following online, boasting nearly 20,000 fans on her social media page, Rt Hon Jennie. She previously made headlines after surviving a dangerous attack in 2023.

For the occasion, Sophie looked elegant in a white maxi dress with subtle gold accessories, beige kitten heels, and delicate jewellery.

Known for her love of animals, the duchess has been a patron of Guide Dogs since 2021 and is a devoted pet owner herself, with a Cocker Spaniel named Mole and two black Labradors, Teal and Teasel.

The reception saw the presence of notable political figures, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Opposition Leader Kemi Badenoch, and Reform UK’s Nigel Farage.

Sophie was also seen engaging in conversations with several MPs, including Liberal Democrat Tessa Munt and Labour’s Helena Dollimore.