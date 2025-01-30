'Terrifier' director Damien Leone teases plot of fourth sequel involving deadly clown

Damien Leone confirms 'Terrifier 4' in Instagram post

Director Damien Leone, whose 2024 Terrifier 3 became a hit at the box office, confirmed another entry through a post.

Not only the creator confirmed the fourth installment, but he also spilled beans about the plot of his next film.

Taking it to his Instagram, the-43-year-old shared a picture of the front page of the script. He began the caption by thanking his fans and followers for pouring in well wishes on his birthday.

Towards the end of note, Leone mentioned that he is excited Terrifier 4. The filmmaker quoted that he has never been excited in his life for any of his scripts the way he is for this one.

“The script for Terrifier 4 is under way and it is shaping up to be the most epic, horrifying, thrilling, emotional and satisfying conclusion to the Terrifier saga”, wrote Damien.

Meanwhile, he also stated that the next sequel is going to be special as it will shed light on the 'origin of Art the Clown'.

The American film editor penned: “I’ve personally never been so excited to see one of my own scripts translate to the screen like this one. P.S. I will finally reveal Art’s origin in this entry.”

The Horror Slasher features David Howard Thorton as the deadly clown.