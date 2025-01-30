Jimmy Fallon pays tribute to his late mother at Broadway debut

Jimmy Fallon, known for his comedic brilliance on The Tonight Show, took a moment to honour his late mother during his unforgettable Broadway debut.

After taking his first bow in All In: Comedy About Love on January 28th, the host spoke backstage at the Hudson Theatre in New York City, remembering his late mother, Gloria.

"Broadway is New York. I’m a New Yorker, I’m a native New Yorker and it was always part of my life growing up," Fallon said in a video shared by People Magazine. "It’s almost like a sixth borough. It is New York. So to be here is so, so special."

"My mom always loved Broadway," he added. "If she were here, she’d be so proud."

While addressing the date when her mother passed away in 2017, he told the outlet that, "Today, I lost my biggest fan."

The play is directed by Alex Timbers and features original stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage and more, written by a former SNL writer Simon Rich.

Reflecting on his debut experience, Fallon said, "I’m kind of exhausted, I’m kind of drained, because you get so nervous about the part that you do. And you say, 'Did I rush it? Did I rush it?' It’s like riding the greatest, most fun roller coaster and you want to do it again. It's everything."

Jimmy Fallon's Broadway run is extremely limited. He is stars alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aidy Bryant and Nick Kroll in the play, which will wrap up on February 2nd, 2025.