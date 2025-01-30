'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow to return for her 1997 film's sequel

Lisa Kudrow starrer is expected to begin filming in June 2025

Lisa Kudrow will reportedly return to big screen for follow-up film to her 1997 popular flick.

Kudrow is in talks to reunite with her then-co-star for the sequel. Emily in Paris screenwriter Robin Schiff, who was also the brainchild behind the original film, is going to write the script of the upcoming comedy movie.

Starring Lisa and Mira Sorvino, the upcoming film is expected to be helmed by Tim Federle, who directed the 2022 musical comedy, Better Nate Than Never.

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion sequel will be produced by Laurence Mark with Barry Kemp co-producing the exciting project.

Some insiders informed The Hollywood Reporter that the makers are planning to shoot the all-new venture in Los Angeles. The filming is expected to kickstart in early June.

Earlier in 2024, Mira dropped a full-fledged update on the upcoming installment as she said: "Robin Schiff, the writer, is working on it. She’s currently working on 'Emily in Paris', so she’s finishing up her draft to present to the studio."

While sharing her expectation with the characters, the Oscar winner told US Weekly, "I just still want [Romy and Michele] to be as relatable, but also as dumb and lovable as they ever were.”

The 1997, despite being a moderate performer at the box office, turned out to be a classic of all times.

The plot revolves around two best friends Romy and Michele, who were not really popular in school and when they are invited to a high school reunion, they attend it with fake identities.