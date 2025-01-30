Palace ‘in talks’ about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after latest setback

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly the latest topic of discussion at the Buckingham Palace as it undergoes major changes.

The royal family had to go through a tough year as key royal figures were hit with shocking health scares, especially with Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales suffered a nine-month cancer battle last year, and emerged with a new perspective on life and the ongoing rift between the Sussexes and the royal family.

According to well-placed sources, Harry and Meghan are being discussed at length after the couple was thrashed in the lasted Vanity Fair cover story.

In the scathing report, Meghan was accused of “bullying” her employees and making them sign non-disclosure agreements before hiring them. The bullying allegations came up a second time after the Duchess of Sussex was accused of bullying Kensington Palace staff.

“Of course, everyone in the Palace has been talking about Meghan and Harry after they received such a damaging profile in Vanity Fair – which is shocking all round,” a source told Closer magazine.

“Kate has had the toughest year of her life, which has put everything into perspective. The truth is she’s done with the drama with Harry and Meghan and is determined to go about her life without being involved,” the insider said. “But does she feel vindicated? Absolutely!”

However, the insider noted that while Kate is not shocked over the claims, she is not happy about the hate Harry and Meghan are getting. The Princess "wants the best for them" despite their bitter past.