Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson reunion sparks reactions from One Direction fans

One Direction's former bandmate, Zayn Malik, shocked fans with a surprise reunion during his Stairway to The Sky Tour concert in Los Angeles.

Amid the rising rumours of One Direction possible reunion at the Brit Awards to honour the life of Liam Payne, the Pillow Talk crooner sent fans into frenzy by acknowledged a special guest present at the show.

"So tonight's kind of special, an old friend of mine is here to support me tonight. He’s somewhere here," said the Dusk till Dawn singer as he gestured towards the audience.

"I don’t want to give his location away, but Louis’ here tonight," Malik said as the concert venue erupted in loud cheers.

The unexpected reunion celebration wasn’t confined to just the Shrine Exposition Hall. Many fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement.

One fan penned, "GUYS DO YOU REALIZE THAT 2015 IS THE YEAR ZOUIS HAD A FALLOUT AND NOW 2025 IS THE YEAR THEY REUNITE WTF IM GONNA SOB LITERALLY."

While labeling their friendship "Zouis," someone cheered,"Witnessing the comeback of the greatest friendship the music industry has ever had…. WELCOME BACK ZOIUS."

Another expressed: "Hey everyone Zouis is back everyone get up."

"IM SHAKING SO BAD," exclaimed one more.

This marked the first time Malik and Tomlinson had been spotted together since Payne’s funeral, who tragically passed away in October, 2024, after falling off the balcony of an Argentine hotel.

Malik’s Skyway to the Sky Tour kicked off in England, on November 23, 2024, and is set to conclude on March 28, 2025, in Mexico. Zayn Malik also pays tribute to Liam Payne at his every show.