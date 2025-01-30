Meghan Markle, Prince Harry take surprising turn after King Charles message

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to make a big change in their plans amid King Charles and the royal family's celebration over arrival of new royal baby.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to change their previous PR strategy amid recent backlash, a new report has claimed.

Harry and Meghan's shocking decision comes after new allegations emerged that some of the Duchess of Sussex's employees found her a challenging boss to work with.

The Sussexes were said to have found it "distressing". One employee was reported by Vanity Fair to have undertaken "long-term therapy", with others taking "extended breaks" after the experience of working with former Suits star Meghan.

The new shocking allegations came weeks after other accusations about Meghan "bullying" staff were published in the Hollywood Reporter, which included claims that she had made "grown men" cry and acted like a "dictator".

The California-based couple are poised to take a new approach and hand over "the reigns" of their PR strategy to an expert, according to Express UK.

Meghan and Harry have decided to step back a little and let Ashley take the reins on their PR plan.

"There will be a renewed focus on the Sussexes as a couple, as a brand, and showcasing them as a couple and family," an insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, some former employees noting that their experience of working with Meghan had been very positive.