Cameron Diaz raises concerns over Hollywood career

Cameron Diaz latest statement fuels speculations about her future in Hollywood

Cameron Diaz's recent remarks sparked a buzz about the next step the actress would be taking in her career.

While discussing the Oscar-nominated film The Substance with her Charlie’s Angels co-star Demi Moore during a Zoom call on Vanity Fair, The Mask actress said, "all women, we are conditioned to be objectified. Period. Whether we are movie stars or not, it's just every woman."

Referring to Moore’s hit film, which centres around a once-celebrated Hollywood star, who was fired due to her age. The character turns to a black market drug that promises to make her young and beautiful.

"Obviously it's more extreme in our circumstances because we're projected onto a screen and literally objectified," she continued. "We’ve had dolls made out of us. It's just so innate. It's so ingrained in us."

The Holiday star added, "We bow down to that. We serve that objectification. We try to meet its request in so many ways."

Following the statement, a showbiz commentator told the RadarOnline that, "Cam has only just returned to the movie treadmill and already she's blasting the system."

The commentator noted that Diaz seems to be looking for another "break" or a "permanent" leave, suggesting that she "doesn't seem happy with how Hollywood is still making movies."

Diaz, who officially retired from the film industry in 2018, has not released any statement regarding her current plans in the industry.

The actress' latest work came with Netflix thriller, Back In Action, which was released in January 17, 2025.