Drew Barrymore makes rare comment about raising two daughters: Watch

Drew Barrymore has recently revealed how her daughters changed her perspective on life.

During an appearance on the latest episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the Never Been Kissed actress, who shares two children Olive and Frankie with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, reflected on becoming a mother to her daughters.

“I found out I was having a daughter with Olive, and I thought, karmically that makes sense,” she said.

Drew was not sure at the time of Olive but she went with the flow.

However, when she found out that she’s having another daughter (Frankie), it “humbled” her.

The Charlie’s Angels actress admitted that she would never forget the moment when she realised her purpose on this planet was to “raise girls”.

Later, Drew shared that everything in her life was “captured in a butterfly net to try and get this right”.

The Blended actress then expressed her fear that if one didn’t grow up in a perfect way with a perfect family, “you fear the blueprint”.

“I want to do things differently or I felt unconfident because this was the ‘stakes of my life,’” she noted.

Drew opened up that it took her few years to have that “confidence”.

The Big Miracle actress believed that getting “a grasp on it, was the most exciting thing in the world”.

Drew explained that she was all in and even though she was “imperfect”, she knew she would do “everything” she could to the best of her ability.

“It’s fun, humorous and it’s great. They are my everything,” added the actress turned talk show host.