Khloé Kardashian reveals what led to her divorce from Lamar Odom

Khloé Kardashian has recently revealed the moment she realised she could not stay married to Lamar Odom.

While speaking on her podcast, Khloé in Wonderland, on January 29, the Good American founder was in conversation with Mel Robbins.

When asked about the moment she decided to end her marriage with Lamar, Khloé recalled her ex-husband had a drug addiction.

“I knew that his addiction always heightened — he was in the NBA — and his addiction always heightened when he was in the off-season, cause idle time is the devil's playground,” said the Kardashians star.

Therefore, Khloé mentioned that Lamar was “asked to go to Team USA,” and even I requested him to join Team USA.

“I was pushing, and I remember he just looked at me and said, 'You can't want it more than I do,’” she continued.

Khloé explained that she wanted it so badly, because she wanted to help her former husband and to get him to feel the motivation and feel good, “but he just wasn't in that place”.

“It took me a long time to get to, then I had to file for divorce,” she admitted.

The reality star added. “That was a very pivotal moment in my life because I remember that statement being like...'Yeah, you're right. I can't want your life more than you.’”

For the unversed, Khloé tied the knot with Lamar in 2009 and the former couple were officially divorced in 2016.

“I feel so much better at realising she can't change people now,” she concluded.

Khloé’s comments came after he made a comeback to The Kardashians season six, which will begin premiering on February 6 on Hulu.