Camilla asserts position in royal family as she takes over big Palace event

Queen Camilla shared a delightful update of her own as the royal was given the honour for a special event in the UK.

King Charles’ wife, who has always encouraged reading habits and has launched a charity to support to foster the love for literature, shared that she would once again be playing an active role for a special occasion.

The Buckingham Palace released the news alongside with BBC about the event details.

“Today, Her Majesty The Queen hosted the judges of the UK’s most successful writing competition at Buckingham Palace,” the statement began. “Chaired by our very own Alex Jones, the judges - Sir Lenny Henry, Frank Cottrell-Boyce, Francesca Simon, Charlie Higson, Olivia Dean and Malorie Blackman - deliberated the overall winners from almost 44,000 entries!”

It was also revealed that 50 finalists have been invited to attend the Grand Final which will be held next month at Buckingham Palace in the presence of the Camilla herself.

“Six winning stories will be read by celebrities including award-winning actor Olivia Colman and McFly bandmates Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones. Keep an eye out for more celebrity readers being revealed in the coming weeks,” the message continued. “The Grand Final will feature in a special ‘500 Words’ programme on #TheOneShow, airing on #WorldBookDay on Thursday March 6th.”

The news comes amid reports that Camilla is actively trying to show her presence in the royal sphere to reassert her position as future Queen, Kate Middleton, garners more popularity with the public.

Camilla’s increasing public presence is reportedly the result of King Charles’ decision to give the Princess of Wales a more prominent role in his reign. Kate became the first Princess of Wales in nearly a century to have the honour of granting royal warrants.