Quincy Jones to receive heartfelt tribute 2025 Grammy Awards

Life of Quincy Jones to celebrated at 2025 Grammy Awards

Quincy Jones, the legendary producer and composer who passed away on November 3, 2024, will be honoured at the upcoming 2025 Grammy Awards.

The ceremony will also recognise the the perseverance of Los Angeles during the ongoing wildfires in the city.

The Recording Academy recently announced that the "In Memoriam" segment will feature "a star-studded salute to the life and legacy of Quincy Jones, and touching tributes celebrating the spirit of the city of Los Angeles."

Musicians including Stevie Wonder, Cynthia Erivo, and Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin will honour the life of the producer behind Michael Jackson's hit albums, as well as the enduring “spirit” of Los Angeles.

The announcement of these special tribute performances came after it was revealed that the ceremony will raise money for relief efforts.

"Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles," MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and board of trustees chair Tammy Hurt wrote in the statement. "This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days."

"The Grammys will not only honour the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles."

Other artists who will be participating in the tributes are, Brad Paisley, Janelle Monáe, Lainey Wilson, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, Herbie Hancock, St. Vincent, Jacob Collier and Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard.

The 2025 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 2nd, at the Crypto.com Arena.