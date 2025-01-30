Cult classic 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' gets sequel with original cast

Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow are negotiating to return to their leading roles in the upcoming Romy and Michele's High School Reunion sequel at 20th Century Studios.

The two will be executive producers as well.

The film, which is aiming for a June release date, will be directed by Tim Federle, who also wrote and directed the Disney+ original film Better Nate Than Never and produced High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Although nothing is confirmed, sources claim the company is considering shooting in Los Angeles.

The sequel was written by Robin Schiff, the original author and showrunner of the popular Netflix series Emily in Paris. The original's seasoned producer, Laurence Mark, is returning in the same capacity. Newhart's creator from the 1980s, Barry Kemp, is also producing.

Since Disney's now-defunct Touchstones Pictures produced the original, which was released in 1997, the switch to the studio's 20th-century branch isn't that difficult.

In the film, Kudrow and Sorvino play two unfulfilled 29-year-olds who choose to pretend to be successful to win over their old classmates during their tenth-anniversary high school reunion.

Members of a particular generation hold the film in high regard and consider it a cult classic because of its fashion, comedy, and music.

Just two years before Romy and Michele, Sorvino earned an Oscar for her role in Mighty Aphrodite. She most recently acted in Shining Vale, a gothic series on Starz, alongside Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear.

Kudrow, who acted with Ray Romano in the Netflix comedy No Good Deed and most recently starred in the Time Bandits TV series, created the original movie as one of her summer break projects from Friends.