Bruno Mars shares gambling debt update after social media uproar

Bruno Mars marks historic feat in musical career

Despite marking a historic feat, Bruno Mars stays humble, keeping in mind he still has a gambling debt to settle.

Taking over to his Instagram stories on Tuesday, January 28, the APT global smash hitmaker celebrated his major milestone on Spotify.

The musician re-shared a post by the music streaming service, announcing that he "became the first artist to reach 150 million monthly listeners in Spotify history."

However, one more thing garnered much attention in his social media post.

Alongside sharing the achievement the Die With a Smile singer poked fun at the since-denied rumours that he’s in gambling debt.

"Keep streaming! I’ll be out of debt in no time," he quipped in the same post, leaving fans in stitches with his wit and comic timing.

For the unversed, according to a report by NewsNation Bruno Mars, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, owed MGM Resorts over $50 million in gambling debt.

It was also reported that the 39-year-old singer was paying it off with the money he earned from his residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas; however, the company has since denied this.

MGM Resorts International issued a statement to PEOPLE in March 2024 to combat the rampant rumors, "MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM."

Notably, the Spotify news came ahead of the 2025 Grammys. In the upcoming music awards event Bruno Mars' Die With a Smile earned Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nominations.