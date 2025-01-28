JLO breaks down in tears at Sundance Film Festival amid Ben Affleck's 'rudeness'

Jennifer Lopez, in 2024, faced significant challenges as her marriage to fellow actor Ben Affleck fell apart over the course of the year.

However, as the 55-year-old moves forward and tries to leave the past behind, 2025 is beginning on a more positive note.

For starters, Lopez and Affleck reached a divorce settlement earlier this month, and she is getting close to buying a $20 million house in the Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles, which is, ironically, the same neighbourhood where Affleck has been living for the last nine months.

However, the Atlas star is beginning to benefit professionally from living in the spotlight, as seen by the enormous attention her most recent initiatives received in the first few weeks of the new year.

In addition to playing Judy Robles in the sports biopic Unstoppable, which was produced by Affleck, Lopez is currently acting in Kiss of the Spider Woman, which is the first musical film in her lengthy career.

The Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, screened this version of Manuel Puig's 1976 novel, which went on to become an award-winning Broadway musical, on Sunday. When Lopez talked about working with director Bill Condon, she broke down in tears.

"I've been waiting for this moment my whole life," Lopez said following the screening.

"The reason I even wanted to be in this business is because my mom would sit me in front of the TV and 'West Side Story' would come on once a year. I remember I was mesmerized and was like, 'That's what I want to do.' That was always my goal.

"This is the first time I actually got to do it. This man made my dream come true!"

Hit songs like Let's Get Loud and Jenny from the Block line Lopez's resume, and her performance as the protagonist in the 1997 biopic Selena helped make her a bankable Hollywood star.

As Lopez closes off her turbulent two-year marriage, it's obvious that she believes the possibilities are endless.