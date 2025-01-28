Kate Middleton sparks reactions with stunning move in King Charles absence

Princess Kate has stunned royal fans with her first appearance after King Charles III's historic decision to say goodbye to the Palace for an important engagement in Poland.

The Princess of Wales turned heads as she broke the cover to attend events in London, marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Prince William's wife got all the spotlight with her breathtaking appearance on Holocaust Memorial Day. The mother-of three's jewellery choices attracted massive reactions from experts.

The 43-year-old dropped jaws in a black Catherine Walker coat, a Boden jumper, and trousers as she broke the cover after the monarch moved to tears at a historic event.

To elevate her look, she carried a branded handbag and shoes. Princess Kate's pearl necklace attracted all attraction as a Jewish-owned brand lauded Kate to wear necklace for the event.

Kensington palace has released the video with the caption: "A solemn moment of remembrance and hope for the future."

Kate's post sparks reactions from fans, with one writing: 'Lovely to see Kate back in action. I'm go glad she's feeling better."

Another reacted: "Congratulations UK! They have a beautiful future queen that everyone loves, with a warm heart and a smile that illuminates."

The jeweller also took to Instagram following the event, thanking the Princess of Wales for wearing its design, saying: "We are honoured that the Princess of Wales chose to wear our necklace for today's memorial."

Kate also displayed her Bahrain Pearl Drop earrings which feature pearls that resemble the shape of tears. She previously worn them for occasions including Prince Philip's funeral.

Princess Catherine's outfits and Jewelry have become the talk of the town since her latest outing.