Prince Harry, Meghan decide to leave US after King Charles painful message

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparked reactions with their major life decision after King Charles issued the painful message.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex set to drop exciting news amid constant backlash aimed at the Montecito couple.

According to Express, Meghan is expected to join her beloved husband Harry in Canada for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

The former Suits actress and the Prince has reportedly been following the advice of their PR firm Three Gate Strategies, an insider claimed.

The source said, "There will be a renewed focus on the Sussexes as a couple, as a brand and showcasing them as a couple and family."

"The Sussexes have decided to step back a little and let Ashley take the reins on their PR plan," the report stated.

Harry and Meghan, who are now focused on more joint appearances, will attend the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games at BC Place Vancouver on February 8.

The Sussexes reportedly believes that it is important to appear together at "such a worthwhile event."

The source said that the Invictus Games is Harry's passion project and his initiative, which he and Meghan want to pass on to their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet "to continue once they get older."