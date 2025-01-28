Travis Kelce reveals his secret expertise - and it's not football!

Travis Kelce reveals his expertise except for football

Travis Kelce is ready to take the title of 'bracelet expert.'

The 35-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and TV show host posed his participants a cute maths question in Taylor Swift code as a sneak peek at the Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? episode.

“Nicole has 98 beads to make six friendship bracelets," Kelce says in the clip. "If each bracelet has an equal number of beads, what is the fewest number of leftover beads she can have?"

Comedian Nicole Byer says that it's because she only has "six friends" in response to his query, which makes everyone laugh.

Lala Kent, a former cast member of Vanderpump Rules, appears to believe that the audience is laughing for a different purpose.

"Travis, do you know anyone who likes friendship bracelets and things like that?" the reality star, 34, asks as her competitors jot down their answers.

The NFL star slyly replied: "I know a few. Might have converted them into a Chiefs fan. I don't know. We'll see."

Since making their romance public in October 2023, Kelce and the pop artist, who is also 35, have been dating for over a year.

The three-time Super Bowl champion did, however, previously acknowledge that he nearly missed meeting the Love Story singer.