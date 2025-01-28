Snoop Dogg tells critics to 'get their life right' after receiving backlash

Snoop Dogg has responded to "all the hate" that he received after his performance at the Inauguration Ball for President Donald Trump.

The 53-year-old rapper responded to the criticism he received following his appearance in a video that he posted on Instagram on Sunday.

“For all the hate, I’m going to answer with love,” said Snoop in the video as he sat in his car and took a hit from what appeared to be a blunt.

“Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool. I’m together. Still a Black man. Still 100% Black. All out ’til you ball out or ’til you fall out.”

The Drop It Like It's Hot singer also talked candidly on January 25, about handling the criticism after the performance on the R&B Money Podcast.

“You ‘gon deal with hate when you get to the top, no matter who you are… Me, personally, I answer it with success and love. That’s my answer to any hate and negativity that comes my way, ’cause it’s the strongest force that can beat it," he said.

The rapper, on January 17, gave a performance at the Crypto Ball in Washington, D.C. Soulja Boy and Rick Ross were also present.

The Sweat rapper criticised Kanye West and other Trump supporters back in September 2018.

Snoop became quite upset when the DJ implied that some of his fans were Trump supporters during his appearance on DJ Suss One's SiriusXM show.

“I tell them straight up motherf———,” the rapper said to the host, imploring him to make it clear to his fans they are racist. "If you like that n——, you motherf——— racist. F— you, and f— him.”