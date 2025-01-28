Justin Baldoni’s supposed apology voice note over ‘It Ends With Us’ rooftop scene surfaces

Justin Baldoni apologises to Blake Lively in voicenote

Justin Baldoni seems like he had been sorry.

The actor and director has allegedly issued a heartfelt apology to Blake Lively in a lengthy 2 a.m. voice message, addressing their disagreements during the production of It Ends With Us.

The audio, reportedly obtained by Daily Mail, sheds light on a conversation between the co-star and director and the Gossip Girl alum, sent in April 2023.

In the alleged recording, Baldoni, 41, begins by acknowledging his actions and expressing regret.

“Hey, Blake … hopefully, this does not wake you up,” he says. “There’s so much I want to say to you, and I hope that we can FaceTime, or see each other in person soon … but I’m just going to send you a few thoughts.”

“I want to start with an apology,” he continues, referring to Lively’s concerns about feeling unseen during the creative process.

“My heart sank when I read your message about ‘not always [being] good’ at ensuring you are seen … I just wanted to say thank you for sharing that with me. That takes a lot of trust and vulnerability, and I feel really grateful that you feel safe enough to tell me that that’s how you feel … I f–ked up.”

Baldoni also addressed his willingness to acknowledge mistakes, saying, “One thing you should know about me is that I will admit and apologize when I fail. I am far from perfect. I’m a very flawed man, as my wife will attest. I’m gonna f–k up. I’m going to say the wrong thing … but I will always apologize and find my way back to center.”

The director reportedly referenced a time when Lively invited him to her and Ryan Reynolds’ New York penthouse, where Taylor Swift praised Lively’s script rewrites.

Baldoni allegedly complimented Lively’s close friends, saying, “We should all have friends like that, aside from the fact that they are two of the most creative people on the planet. The three of you guys together, it’s unbelievable. Talk about energy and just a force.”

He added that he didn’t need validation from Reynolds or Swift to recognize Lively’s contributions. “Because [the rewrites are] really good and it’s going to make the movie sing like you said,” he said.

Throughout the message, Baldoni emphasized his commitment to better communication, admitting that texting and voice notes were not his strengths.

“I love being with people and being in somebody’s face and face to face,” he said. “I feel like that’s where I excel, and I’ve definitely fallen short in our texting … because there is so much to communicate and so much happening.”

He also apologized on behalf of the industry for what Lively has endured.

“Those f–kheads,” he said. “I’m just still kinda blown away that this is the industry that we’re in and that you’ve experienced that as a woman. And no I don’t need to say it but … hopefully that’s not going to be the experience with me.”

Baldoni reportedly expressed hope that the film would be “healing” for Lively.

“I want this movie to be commercial just like you and affect people and touch people … I just know this can be really really special and it’s going to be special, and you’re the secret sauce,” he allegedly said.

The voice message surfaces amid Baldoni and Lively’s ongoing legal battle.

Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation, allegations which he has vehemently denied. In response, Baldoni filed a $400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds on Jan. 16.

As tensions escalate, Reynolds and Lively have reportedly requested a gag order to limit public discussion of the case. Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, has stated that Baldoni will not be “bullied” into silence.