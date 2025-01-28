Olivia Wilde’s new date two years after Harry Styles split revealed

Olivia Wilde dating sportsman after Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde is back in the game.

The actress has entered a new chapter in her love life. The 40-year-old actress and director is reportedly dating retired basketball player-turned-actor Dane DiLiegro, two years after her highly publicized breakup with Harry Styles.

According to an insider who spoke to DailyMail.com, Wilde "has finally moved on from her breakup with Harry Styles and is dating Dane DiLiegro."

The source shared that Wilde took time to focus on herself and her family following her split from Styles, whom she met while working on her film Don’t Worry Darling.

“After the Harry breakup, she really took time off dating and away from the spotlight to focus on herself and her family,” the insider revealed. “She got way too caught up in that, and their relationship became a public spectacle.”

The source added that Wilde is now more cautious about her personal life, vowing not to repeat past mistakes. “She keeps her private life and her love life private because she knows that this is the only way something will last.”

The House star’s decision to prioritize privacy also stems from her experience with her previous relationship with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, which ended in 2020 after nine years together.

The former couple shares two children, son Otis, 10, and daughter Daisy, 8. The breakup, according to the insider, "took a toll on her and was even more difficult because there were children involved.”

Now, Wilde appears to be enjoying her new relationship with DiLiegro, 36, whom she reportedly finds “incredibly attractive.” The couple shares common interests, including their mutual love for sports, and have been spotted spending time together.

“He is passionate and he knows how to treat a woman. They both love sports. They enjoy being around each other and are not afraid to show affection when they are out together,” the source shared.

DiLiegro, who transitioned to acting after a successful basketball career, played professionally for eight seasons with teams in Italy and Israel. Among his achievements, he earned a gold medal representing Team USA at the 18th Maccabiah Games in 2009 in Israel.

While Wilde remains focused on keeping her private life low-key, her new romance with DiLiegro marks a fresh start for the actress, blending her love for family and personal growth with newfound happiness.