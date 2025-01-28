Timothy Simons messes up lines in Coors Light's 2025 Super Bowl Ad teaser

Timothy Simons on Coors Light's 2025 Super Bowl Ad

Timothy Simons seems to enjoy messing up his lines.

In a teaser for Coors Light’s much-anticipated 2025 Super Bowl commercial, the Nobody Wants This star finds himself struggling to deliver a seemingly simple line on the set of a sitcom.

What should have been “That’s not my problem” turns into a series of comical missteps, as the actor humorously delivers phrases like, “That’s not my pasta.”

Rich Sommer, playing the increasingly exasperated director, attempts to guide the actor through the scene as chaos follows.

The mishaps culminate with Sommer asking the actor, “Do you have a case of the Mondays?” before handing him a 12-pack of “Mondays Light” and breaking the news that he’s been replaced.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the 46-year-old actor revealed that the fictionalized problems on set weren’t entirely something new for him.

“There is not a phone call long enough to tell you the amount of times that I have bombed on set,” he admitted.

Recalling one particularly challenging moment, the Veep alum said, “There was one time that I remember bombing so hard that the director turned, looked at me, pointed at me and then made this little gesture with his finger that meant the only thing that went wrong was you, and now we have to do this again. I broke out in the coldest sweat I’ve ever broken out in. It was a nightmare.”

The star also shared his experiences with attempting to improvise lines on set.

“You’re like, ‘Oh, I’ve got the perfect joke that’s going to kill,’ and you do it and it just falls so flat. And everybody is like, ‘Yeah let’s just go with the scripted line.’ It’s brutal,” he added.

Despite the humorous premise of the Coors Light ad, the actor clarified that filming the commercial was a smooth and enjoyable experience, thanks in part to his long-standing friendship with Rich Sommer.

“I’ve known Rich Sommer, who plays the director, for a really long time, so it was fun spending the day with him. A lot of the stuff that came up was just reacting off of him throwing stuff out. It was just a really great time,” he said.