Tearful Selena Gomez leaves fans worried with latest confession

Selena Gomez drops sobbing video related to the deportation of Mexicans

Calm Down famed singer Selena Gomez has left her fans and followers completely surprised with her latest move.

Earlier today, Gomez dropped a crying video of her on Instagram related to deportation of Mexicans under President Donald Trump’s new policy.

The new policy suggested the deportation of immigrants including the Mexican families.

Selena, who herself belongs to Mexican heritage, felt disturbed by the new plan which is why she posted a video expressing her feelings.

Now, the international pop star has deleted the video. Soon after taking off the clip from her social media, the 32-year-old shared another story on IG explaining why she made had to remove it.

She wrote: "Apparently it's not ok to show empathy for people.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Wolves vocalist has been a long-time advocate of immigrant rights.

She even produced a documentary film in 2019 titled Living Undocumented that supremely focused on uncertified families living in the USA.