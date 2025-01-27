Meghan Markle receives life lesson after new shocking allegations

Meghan Markle, who has returned to the spotlight, has been given key life lesson after latest wave of allegations against the Duchess.

The Duchess of Sussex was advised to "stay silent" to save her brand amid ongoing backlash.

Prince Harry's wife has been the target of several negative reports. She came under fire after fresh accusations about her behaviour towards staff.

The new advice for the mother-of-two came after a US magazine published a damning cover story about the former Suits star.

Former members of staff, who used to work with Meghan when her deal with Spotify was on, had to allegedly take breaks from work to escape scrutiny. They alleged left their job altogether or underwent "long-term therapy".

An expert has warned Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother to steer clear from engaging in negative publicity to protect her and Harry's reputation and brand.

Renae Smith, a PR expert, claimed "My advice to my clients, 90% of the time, is to avoid engaging with negative news cycles unless there is direct, irrefutable evidence-like a video or hardcore proof-that demands a response."

"By staying silent, the focus can shift back to more positive narratives and ongoing projects," the expert told Express UK.

Meghan has often made headlines for her behaviour to the employees. She even faced the same allegations in 2018 during her time as a working royal, the latter of which she has vehemently denied.

Smith went on advising Meghan to spotlight the message she wants to project ahead of her upcoming Netflix show, adding: "By leaning into the aspirational content her core audience loves and ignoring the noise, she can maintain her brand's strength.

"Ultimately, Meghan's audience segmentation means these allegations will likely fade without significantly damaging her reputation among her core demographic."