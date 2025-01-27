Kate Middleton to make surprise appearance at somber event with Prince William

Prince William and Princess Kate will make a last-minute appearance alongside her husband

Kate Middleton is set to join Prince William to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day.

On the morning of the event on Monday, January 27, Kensington Palace confirmed that the Princess of Wales will make a last-minute appearance alongside her husband, who will deliver a reading and light a candle to honour the lives lost during the Holocaust.

The event, which will be broadcast live on BBC1 at 7 p.m., will bring together faith and civic leaders, as well as survivors of the Holocaust and other genocides.

This marks Kate's first public appearance since announcing her cancer remission and second public engagement of the year, following her visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14.

The royal couple previously attended the 75th anniversary of Holocaust Memorial Day in 2020.

While the location of the ceremony remains undisclosed for security reasons, it holds particular significance, as it also coincides with the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

This somber event comes just a day before the King attends the commemorations in Poland, where heads of state are gathering for a moment of remembrance.