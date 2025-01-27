Cardi B finds solace in kids amid messy Offset split: 'Missed my babies'

The estranged couple previously faced divorce in 2020 but reconciled

Cardi B is leaning on her kids as she faces some major life changes.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 32, posted a sweet photo with her children, Kulture and Wave, on Instagram Sunday, showing that family is her top priority even in the middle of a messy divorce with her estranged husband Offset.

“I missed my babies,” she wrote alongside the snap, which featured her holding her little ones close in what looked like her dressing room.

In the picture, Wave is comfortably perched on Cardi’s lap, while Kulture is focused on a tablet beside her. Missing from the shot was her four-month-old daughter, whom the Bodack Yellow hitmaker also shares with Offset.

The sweet moment comes as Cardi and Offset continue their public split. Cardi filed for divorce again in July 2024 after six years of on-again, off-again marriage. Since then, the two have been locked in a heated battle, with Cardi demanding Offset finalise the papers, while the Migos rapper insists on shared custody of their children before moving forward.

Their rocky relationship has seen its fair share of ups and downs, including allegations of infidelity, a 2020 divorce filing that was later called off, and multiple reconciliations.