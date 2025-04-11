Sean Penn recent appearance sparks concern among fans

Sean Penn looks disheveled in recent outing worrying fans

Milk star Sean Penn's recent outing has sent a wave of concern among his fans.

The Oscar-winning star known for his roles in Mystic River, I am Sam, The Gunman looked unrecognizable in his latest appearance.

The 64-year-old was recently pictured outside Nobu restaurant in Malibu, Calif. looking disheveled and smoking a cigarette, as per Page Six.

The Dead Man Walking star with a 'scruffy beard' and 'unkempt hair' was accompanied by his daughter, Dylan Penn.

Sean donned an 'olive green jacket' over 'white T-shirt and khaki pants' that seemed to have a stain.

The 33-year-old sported 'leather jacket' over 'sheer maxi skirt' and 'Vans'.

The two were then pictured driving away with Sean riding in the passenger seat.

For the unversed, the actor got married to Madonna in 1985 before finally separating in 1989. The American actor then married Robin Wright in 1996. He is a father to a daughter, Dylan and son Hopper Jack Penn (31).

His third marriage was to Leila George which stayed for two years from 2020 to 2022.

In September 2024, he got romantically linked to actress Valeria Nicov when the two were pictured packing on the PDA in Madrid.