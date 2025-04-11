‘Adolescence’ star Owen Cooper reveals biggest fear after big break

Adolescence, the current streaming platform hit series, lead actor Owen Cooper opened up about his worst nightmare amid his major breakthrough.

In a new interview, Cooper admitted that he "haven’t watched the show fully."

"I just don't like watching myself and now Jack says it's going into schools, that's my worst nightmare!" he explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cooper, who’s chilling acting in the dark Netflix show, bagged him the role of young Heathcliff for Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights adaptation, revealed that he might watch one, two and four episodes, but not three, where his skills shines the best.

The four-episode based series revolves around a 13-year-old kid called Jamie Miller, who is accused of brutally murdering his female classmate.

The series has garnered massive recognition and had secured a spot on streaming platform’s Top 10 Global chart, in just three weeks.

It even replaced Bridgerton Season two on the list and pushed Stranger Things three down to the tenth spot.

After the huge success Cooper returned to school admitting that things were "bit mad."

Cooper then reassured the interviewer that it wasn't anything serious just children coming up to him, shouting his name and then running away.

Adolescence was released on streaming platform on March 13, 2025.