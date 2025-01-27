Katy Perry hints at major surprises for U.S. Lifetimes Tour

Katy Perry hinted at major surprises for her new tour.

Katy Perry teased her fans by sharing that huge surprises await them at her upcoming concerts.

The 40-year-old singer and songwriter, set to begin The Lifetimes Tour in the U.S. this May, revealed why this tour might stand out from all her previous ones.

In conversations with E! News, she mentioned, "There might be a section that has some surprises."

"We gotta keep these kids on the edge of their seats, you know?" Katy added, stating she wants her fans to have something to look forward to at her concerts.

After becoming a mother to 4-year-old Daisy Dove Bloom with fiancé Orlando Bloom, the singer is returning to touring with a fresh perspective.

Reflecting on her life as a mom, the Last Friday Night hitmaker said it feels like reliving Christmas when she sees the world from her child’s perspective.

"There's so much light and joy and hope. One thing I will be implementing is an earlier showtime because now I feel for all the mothers that I put through when I started my show at 9:15."

For those curious, she promises to deliver almost everything from her iconic catalog, with some surprises along the way.

Katy shared that she aims to ensure each part of her music catalog is presented uniquely, while also keeping her audience in mind.

"I like to have everything represented in its own special way," she expressed, adding, "But I do feel a responsibility to my audience that they can have a sing along of some sort."