Brittany Mahomes cheers-on husband Patrick after AFC Championship Win

Brittany Mahomes rocked a stylish outfit while she cheered for her husband Patrick Mahomes.

Brittany Mahomes couldn’t be more proud of her husband Patrick Mahomes.

On January 26, the 29-year-old mother of three took to Instagram to post a photo of herself standing on the sidelines after her 29-year-old professional footballer husband competed in the AFC championship for the Kansas City chiefs.

"We’re Back" she wrote in the caption with two emoticons next to it.

She was dressed up in a stunning yet casual and comfortable attire, donning a furry coat over plain white shirt and black pants with white details, finishing off the iconic look with white boots and a mini red handbag.

On her Instagram stories, she posted several pictures from the game as the chiefs claimed a Super Bowl spot with a 32-29 win over Buffalo Bills.

One of the snaps also showed confetti filling Arrowhead Stadium as fans cheered the win, and another captured Patrick victoriously holding on to the trophy.

Brittany wrapped up her posts with a message of gratitude, thanking her fans for standing behind her husband and the team.

"Thank you for all your concerns this season, see you all in New Orleans," she wrote while ending the series of the post.