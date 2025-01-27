Amy Schumer shares raw selfie after revealing life-changing diagnosis

The actress and comedian recently opened up about her unusual diagnosis journey

Amy Schumer is embracing her natural self with pride.

The comedian and actress posted a no-filter selfie on Instagram on January 25, just days after opening up about how online trolls inadvertently helped her discover she had Cushing syndrome.

The casual snapshot featured Schumer, 43, in a charcoal gray sweatshirt, resting her hand on her head with a subtle smirk.

She captioned the photo, “What can I say, it was a good night,” and later explained in the comments that it was thanks to “good family time” followed by performing alongside people she admires.

The mom of one also uploaded the same photo twice on her Stories, captioning one “No Filter” and the other, “You can work on camera with no lips and wear a size 14 suck it.”

This post comes on the heels of Schumer’s January 22 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she revealed that harsh comments about her appearance led her to an unexpected medical diagnosis.

“A year ago, the Internet really came for me,” Schumer shared, referring to trolls criticising her swollen face. Initially dismissing the comments, she began paying attention when actual doctors chimed in, suggesting her symptoms might point to Cushing syndrome.

The condition, caused by prolonged exposure to cortisol, often results in facial swelling, weight gain, and acne. Schumer traced it back to steroid injections she received for scarring after her breast reduction and C-section.

“I wouldn’t have known if the internet hadn’t come for me so hard,” she admitted.