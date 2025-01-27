Jackie Chan's first look from new action film ‘The Shadow’s Edge’ unveiled

'Seventeen' band member Wen Junhui to star in the action movie with Jackie Chan

Popular actor and martial artist Jackie Chan has reportedly wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming action thriller film, The Shadow’s Edge.

The 70-year-old is all set to reunite with his Ride On director Larry Yang.

The 2023 action comedy was their first ever collaborative project which was released in more than 30 countries worldwide.

Not just that, Chan will also be collaborating once again with The Myth co-star Tony Leung Ka Fai after 20 years.

In the all-new film, The Karate Kid actor will be starring as Macau Police Service’s retired surveillance expert. The agency rehires him to join a group of elite young detectives in order to help them capture a group of sly robbers.

A tense confrontation between the state-of-the-art technology and traditional tracking techniques will create chaos and set a stage for argument between good and evil.

As per the reports, the principal photography of the movie has been wrapped up and the first look has been revealed.

The upcoming film will also feature the globally acclaimed K-pop singer Wen Junhui, belonging from boy band, Seventeen.

The Shadow’s Edge will be introduced at the forthcoming European Film Market to the buyers by the Hong-Kong based sales company Golden Network Asia.