Pete Davidson lands major role on the big screen

Pete Davidson reflected on his short-lived character in 'The Suicide Squad.'

Pete Davidson has always dreamed of himself on the big screen and now it seems that dream is finally coming true.

During a chat with CBS on Sunday, January 26, the 31-year-old comedian and actor talked about a new character he is portraying in the upcoming movie Dog Man, where he plays the iconic role of Petey the cat.

"It’s a really fun, loud, layered character," he went on to describe his new part.

"I don’t get a lot of opportunities to stretch like that."

After taking time away from the public eye for mental health treatment in June 2024, the Saturday Night Live alum expressed his appreciation for landing a role as the bad guy in the beloved Dog Man book adaptations.

"It’s the best arc I’ve ever been given," the comedian continued. "Usually I’m in a movie for, like, nine minutes, and then shot in the face, so it was nice to have a full arc."

Here, Pete was referencing his role in The Suicide Squad, where his character, Blackguard, was killed off in the first 10 minutes.

Speaking to CBS, the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor reflected on how much he admires Dav Pilkey’s creations, recalling reading the Captain Underpants series as a child, and credited his mom for introducing him to the books.

Now, he says, the younger generation in his family can’t get enough of Dav's Dog Man series, which made the timing of the role offer feel perfect.