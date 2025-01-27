Kate Middleton irks Queen Camilla with emotional nod to her rival

Queen Camilla is seemingly raising eyebrows over Kate Middleton and to her meaningful gesture towards a key figure.

The Princess of Wales, who underwent a nine-month cancer treatment last year, made a mark with the public following her first royal engagement of the year at the Royal Marsden Hospital.

Kate not only earned the favour of the public but also of King Charles, who is also delegating more tasks to his beloved daughter-in-law. In all of this, Camilla appears to be cast in the background despite being the current queen.

Camilla was never given the title of Princess of Wales after the death of Princess Diana despite her marriage to Charles. The title has now gone to Kate, and the future queen has not held back to honour her last mother-in-law with her gestures.

Diana was known to live by her own rules and Kate seems to be following the same path.

“[Kate’s] trip to the hospital was the perfect example of how she’s breaking the rules,” the insider told InTouch Weekly.

“It’s amazing how open she has been about her feelings and reminding them that she’s a mom, first and foremost,” the source continued. “It’s reminiscent of how Princess Diana used to interact with people, making real, emotional connections.”

The update comes after Camilla reportedly started viewing Kate as a competition after she received the honour of granting royal warrants - a role reserved for monarchs. This marked Kate's promotion to a prominent role in the family.



The Queen had been making more frequent appearances in order to direct the limelight back to her.