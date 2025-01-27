Cindy Crawford ‘proud’ of daughter Kaia Gerber on her latest feat

Cindy Crawford shows off daughter's intro in a playbill

Cindy Crawford is over the moon to witness her daughter Kaia Gerber’s achievements.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, January 26, the doting mom raved over her daughter for showing off her talent in an Evanston Salt Costs Climbing production.

"So proud to see @kaiagerber in Evanston Salt Costs Climbing by @warbery at the @roguemachinetheatre," she captained a carousel featuring Kaia on stage during a play.

"Ever since her first appearance in a local children’s theater production of Wizard of Oz (where she played Auntie Em *and* tree #2! ) — Kaia has been fearless on stage,” Crawford, 58, praised her daughter.

In the photos posted by her mother, Kaia was seen dressed as her character Jane Jr., acting alongside her costars Hugo Armstrong, Lesley Fera, and Michael Redfield.

"What a treat it is to see her doing what she loves alongside this incredible cast! Bravo! [clapping emoji]," the Fair Game actress says of her 23-year-old child.

Crawford offered a glimpse of the show's playbill, proudly showing off her daughter's biography on the cast page.

Notably, this was not Kaia’s first acting gig. The daughter of Rande Gerber appeared in several acting projects, including American Horror Stories, American Horror Story: Double, Feature and Bottoms.

She was most recently starred in Palm Royale.