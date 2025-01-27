Finn Wolfhard reveals emotional ‘Stranger Things’ link to ‘Toy Story 3’

Finn Wolfhard talks about the 'emotional ending' of 'Stranger Things'

Finn Wolfhard recently spoke about his last days on the Stranger Things set which were filmed in December 2024.

The It actor made an appearance at the Variety Studio to promote his new film, The Legend of Ochi, where he candidly talked about wrapping up Stranger Things.

"It was incredibly emotional, obviously," he said. "It’s the last 10 years of my life. Also for the creators, the Duffer Bros started when they were 30 and now they are 40."

He said that after spending his "whole childhood there" leaving the set felt like "Toy Story 3 moment of leaving your toys behind. It was really special."

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife star, further explained that the Netflix original "couldn’t have ended better". He added, "We shot sort of Lord of the Rings style with a year-long shoot. It was a great way to go out and very intense."

Wolfhard also said that going on his first press tour after completing the hit series "feels like post-graduation or something. I am excited for everything to come out."

The upcoming film, Legend of Onchi, marked the directorial debut of Isaiah Saxon. In addition to Wolfhard, the cast includes Helena Zengel, Emily Watson and Willem Dafoe.

The film’s production company recently announced that it postponed its original release after the director lost his home in the Los Angeles wildfires. The movie is now slated for release on April 25th, 2025, instead of its previous date of February release.