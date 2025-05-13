Prince Harry suffers new blow as upsetting update emerges in royal rift

Prince Harry is suffering the consequences of his own actions after the Duke of Sussex made a rushed decision in an emotional state.

King Charles’s relationship was already strained with his younger son but after the explosive interview with BBC, the monarch was left feeling “betrayed” by the shocking claims Harry made.

Experts have stated that Harry had burned bridges after his outburst in the media following the ‘devastating’ verdict on his security appeal in the UK. Many noted that Harry appeared forlorn and upset in the interview.

Some even claimed that the lawsuit combined with the estrangement from his family in the UK is having a major impact on his mental health.

A source close to Harry revealed to HELLO! that the events have certainly “taken its toll” on him.

“He sees things everywhere, he picks battles with everybody, and that's tiring,” the insider said. “You can’t live in permanent battle mode. You're a 40-year-old man. You’ve got to stop fighting the world.”

King Charles, who is undergoing weekly cancer treatments since his diagnosis last year, holds a soft spot for his son. However, Prince William is still livid with his brother and is blocking any chance of redemption for estranged brother.

Insiders have asserted that the “door is firmly bolted” on Harry especially with William around.

“There is zero trust. The family feel that private conversations with Harry are not possible,” the source shared.

While Harry made an open call for a reconciliation, it doesn’t seem that royals will be taking up the Duke on the offer any time soon.