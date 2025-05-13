Michael B. Jordan shares ‘fun fact’ about ‘Creed’ and Ryan Coogler

Michael B. Jordan on 'Creed' and Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan packed a punch of nostalgia and excitement during his appearance at the Amazon upfronts on Monday, dropping a juicy behind-the-scenes “fun fact” that took fans right back to where the Creed journey began.

While hyping up the ever-expanding Creed-verse, Jordan revealed a bit of cinematic history that even the most devoted boxing franchise fans might not know, the idea for Adonis Creed was born before he and director Ryan Coogler even shot a single frame of Fruitvale Station.

“Fun fact: the first film we did was called Fruitvale Station and something really, really unique and special happened in that movie.

Before we shot one frame for that movie, he pitched to me the idea for Adonis Creed, that’s where the genesis of this entire thing kind of started,” Jordan shared on stage at the Beacon Theatre.

That early pitch from Coogler clearly hit home, as Jordan would go on to not just star in but eventually direct and produce entries in the franchise.

And now, he’s helping bring it to TV with Delphi, a new drama series ordered by Prime Video. Jordan will executive produce the series alongside showrunner Marco Ramirez, and fans can expect it to take things back to the roots of the franchise.

“The series that takes us back to where it all began. What I love about this story is that it stays true to what the Rocky and Creed franchise is all about: hard work, determination, fighting for something bigger than yourself. It’s about family, the ones we’re born into and the ones that we created,” Jordan said.

“We’re building something special here, and I’m excited to introduce you to new fighters that will walk into the Delphi. As always, in Creed we say, one step, one round, one punch at a time.”

The crowd roared with approval as Jordan, ever the heavyweight in charisma and charm, even took a moment to thank fans for supporting Sinners, the Ryan Coogler-directed hit currently in theaters—despite it being released by Warner Bros., not Amazon.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who’s been supporting Sinners in theaters right now,” he said, drawing one of the loudest cheers of the event.