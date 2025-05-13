Meghan Markle ‘quietly’ working on new task as big announcement looms

Meghan Markle is secretly working on some big things after making big changes to her Sussex team.

The Duchess of Sussex is currently focussed on her multiple projects, her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, podcast with Lemonada media and her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The brand, which was launched on April 2nd, was sold out within hours of the collection going live. The items on the website have remained sold out.

While Meghan has been actively promoting her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, as new episodes come out every week, it seems that she has something secretly happening for As Ever.

On Monday evening, the official social media for the brand hinted that there is a big announcement coming soon.

Alongside of photo of Meghan picking something from her garden in the Montecito mansion, a message read: “We’ve been quietly crafting something special… Stay close — we’re so looking forward to sharing it with you!”

The news comes as the Duchess added a key member to her team. Sarah Fosmo, 45 – a former assistant to Bill Gates – has been chosen by Meghan as her first chief of staff.

“Sarah, our proud senior hire as chief of staff for the Duchess of Sussex, brings a wealth of experience perfectly suited to guide the Sussexes’ ambitious ventures, including a new business, podcast, and television project,” a source told The Telegraph.

“Her expertise and steady leadership are critical to navigating this dynamic period of growth.”