Meghan Markle receives support as blame for major blunder lands on Harry

Prince Harry faced a significant setback, shifting the blame for the royal feud entirely onto the Duke rather than Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex received support from a renowned royal commentator who accused the Duke of Sussex of upsetting his family with wrong decisions.

While discussing Harry's latest BBC interview, royal commentator Robert Jobson dubbed the father-of-two 'bitter' as he dropped bombshells on royals following a major setback in UK security case.

In conversation with The Sun's Royal Exclusive show, he said, "Maybe there was a degree of that bitterness in what he gave that interview with the BBC, a sense, again, he wasn't there - and he knows he should be there."

He then shared his opinion on the claims that Meghan was the reason behind Harry's estrangement from the royals.

Robert said, "A lot of people blame Meghan for a lot, I don't blame her at all. I think he's got to be man enough to make his own decisions and some of the decisions he's made have been absolutely got wrong."

The royal expert shared that if Harry had not penned the explosive memoir Spare and hadn't appeared on Oprah Winfrey's interview, he must have been invited to significant royal events like the recent VE Day celebrations to support his father, King Charles.

"Nobody said you shouldn't go away and have a private life but if he hadn't done the book and if he hadn't done the Oprah interview, there's no doubt in my view that he would have been invited back to do certain things," Robert stated.