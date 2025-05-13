Reese Witherspoon excited to unveil first look of ‘ELLE’ series: Photo

Reese Witherspoon is thrilled to unveil the first look of her produced TV show ELLE in a social media post.

On Monday night, May 12, the actress and producer took to Instagram and posted a new photo of the leading lady Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods, whom Reese played in the original movie.

Dishing out the details in the caption, the Cruel Intentions star wrote, “I'm so thrilled to introduce Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods. The new star of our TV show ELLE!”

“She is stepping into these pink shoes with so much grace, ambition and charm,” said the 49-year-old.

In the end, Reese revealed that the Legally Blonde prequel series, is going to premiere on Prime Video in the summer of 2026, which is produced by Hello Sunshine production house.

Emily In Paris star Lily Collins shared that she “can’t wait” for the drama in the comment section.

The star of the show, Lexi also expressed her sentiment and said, “Back to school.”

Meanwhile, fans have also dropped their love over the first look as one wrote, “Wow, she could be your daughter twins.”

Another remarked, “Elle Woods shaped my life and career.”

“Great casting… uncanny look-alike,” mentioned a third user.

A fourth user added, “We are so ready.”

For the unversed, creator Laura Kittrell is set as the showrunner and executive producer, with Reese, Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky, and Marc Platt also serving as executive producers.