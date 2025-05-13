Leonardo DiCaprio set to present Robert De Niro honorary award at Cannes

Leonardo DiCaprio is all set to present Robert De Niro with the honorary Palme d’Or for lifetime achievement at the Cannes Film Festival‘s opening ceremony on May 13.

In a statement shared via Variety, Robert said, “I have such close feelings for Festival de Cannes.”

The Intern actor stated, “Especially now when there’s so much in the world pulling us apart, Cannes brings us together — storytellers, movie-makers, fans, and friends. It’s like coming home.”

The outlet reported that Robert will also participate in masterclass on May 14 at the Debussy theatre in the Palais.

After announcing the honour, the festival head issued a statement, saying, “There are faces that stand in for the seventh Art, and lines of dialogue that leave an indelible mark on cinephilia.”

“With his interiorized style, which surfaces in a gentle smile or a harsh gaze, Robert De Niro has become a cinematic legend,” it added.

It is pertinent to mention that Robert is known for his exceptional roles in movies including Mean Streets, 1900 and Taxi Driver, which won Cannes’ Palme d’Or.

The actor’s movies, Once Upon a Time in America and The Mission were also played at the festival.

For the unversed, Leo and Robert first appeared together in the 1993 movie, This Boy’s Life and then in 2023, they reunited for Killers of the Flower Moon movie.