Prince William makes stern decision for Kate after Harry's 'offensive' move

Prince William gave strict orders to Kate Middleton and royal family members to maintain distance from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a fresh feud emerged.

According to Heat, the Prince of Wales expressed anger over the Duke of Sussex's latest BBC interview following a major setback in his UK security case.

The future King has even made a stern decision for his beloved wife, Catherine, who still holds a soft corner for Harry.

An insider claimed, "William is absolutely livid that Harry’s on the offensive again and giving interviews – he has no doubt that there’s worse to come."

William believes that Harry and Meghan have "re-declared war" on the royals, so, he asked the royal family to be "as defensive as possible."

Notably, the source revealed that William "hates" the idea of enforcing decisions on Princess Kate but he wants to protect his wife and family from the Sussexes' antics.

"As much as William hates laying down the law with his own wife... His biggest fear is that anything Kate says to Harry could be used against her or the family at a later date, especially if he goes ahead with another book or Meghan decides to do her own memoir," the report stated.

On the other hand, an insider claimed that there is no "guarantee" that the future Queen "agree to William’s demands" as she "cares very deeply about Harry and is desperately worried about him."